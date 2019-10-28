Deal of the week: Europe discount deadline

An 11-day luxury coach tour takes you through the beauty and rich culture of Croatia and Slovenia — and bookings made by the end of this month will be $1,400 cheaper for couples, the discounted price starting at $3159pp, twin-share. Highlights include exploring magnificent Unesco World Heritage Sites and the 17th century Postojna Caves in Slovenia. The tour departs from Zagreb on selected dates between April and October 2020. Contact: your travel agent or

Contact: Globus Tours, 0800 000 883 or globustours.co.nz



Celebrity Cruising

Board Celebrity Eclipse in Melbourne for an 11-night cruise to Auckland, calling at Wellington and Dunedin along the way. Luxurious and contemporary, this cruise ship offers a wide choice of dining options, bars and lounges, a theatre and a library. Priced from $3889pp, twin-share, in an Inside Stateroom. Main meals and entertainment on board are included. A free-of-charge bonus with each booked room is a Classic Beverage Package. Each room also comes with a US$525 shipboard credit. The cruise sets out from Melbourne's port on January 15, 2021. Book by the end of this month. Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 808 040 or

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or helloworld.co.nz



Dive into Vanuatu

Iririki island is postcard perfect with spectacular sunsets viewed from a poolside bar. By day, view the incredible array of tropical fish while swimming at Snorkellers' Cove. A four-night package is priced from $1069pp, twin-share, including Air Vanuatu return airfares from Auckland to Port Vila. Your accommodation is an Island Fare at the 4.5-star Iririki Island Resort and Spa, where daily buffet breakfasts are part of the package. Vanuatu is renowned for its spectacular diving sites — the diving masters at Big Blue Vanuatu are onsite at the resort. Final bookings are being taken now. Travel between February 1 and March 29 or between May 2 and June 28. Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz



A final KISS

Find yourself a makeup artist — KISS is coming to Auckland. The legendary rock 'n'roll band is on its End of the Road world tour. Get your ticket to the band's only New Zealand performance and secure two nights' accommodation at Adina Apartment Hotel Auckland at Britomart — a package priced from $515pp, twin-share. KISS performs on Tuesday, December 3, at Spark Arena. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, have dedicated their tour to the millions of fans known as the KISS Army. Book by November 7. Travel between

December 2 and 4. Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800

303 132 or helloworld.co.nz



Peace in the Pacific

A celebration of 75 years of peace in the Pacific, more than 15 events will make up Pacific Peace 2020 when it is held on Norfolk Island next year. Book by March 31 for return Air Chathams fares from Auckland, seven nights at The Paradise Hotel, breakfasts and car hire. This package starts at $2499pp, twin-share. The August 2020 celebrations commemorate the end of World War II. Booking this gives you admission to all Pacific Peace 2020 events, four dinners and one lunch during the celebrations. Single traveller packages are available. Travel between August 7 and 14. Contact: Our Pacific, 0800 500 598 or ourpacific.co.nz/norfolk

