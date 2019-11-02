It's 8.30am and we've exchanged the cosiness of our unit at the Paihia Top 10 Holiday Park for the fresh air of Waitangi Mountain Bike Park. I'm wondering whether my slightly cranky "it's-too-early" face and barely veiled disappointment at the coffee shop not being open have prompted the uber-cheerful Jonny of Paihia Mountain Bikes (on-site hire) to give me an e-bike to try, rather than a regular bike, like my boys have. Having never ridden one before, I force a weak thank-you smile - not realising how life-changing this is about to be.

Jonny explains the trails to us, many

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: