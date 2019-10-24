It's the decision that has divided Australia. The ban to stop people from climbing Uluru.

And while the vast majority of locals support the controversial move to stop visitors from scaling the rock, tourists have flocked to the region in a last-ditch effort to make it to the top of one of Australia's most famous landmarks.

From Saturday, in recognition of the rock's cultural significance to the Anangu people, the climb — which was built in 1964 on the steep western face of the rock — will be closed for good. That chain handhold will be dismantled from October 28, and heavy fines will be introduced for anyone who ignores the new law.

Earlier this week, tourists — including Tegan McLellan, 28, and her partner, both from Queensland's Sunshine Coast — rushed to the Red Centre to climb the landmark before the practice is banned.

Advertisement

The veterinary nurse and social media influencer said a visit to Uluru — and a climb to the top — had always been on her bucket list of places to visit. And after hearing the climb would be closed for good, she decided to make the trip to the Red Centre a priority.

"Uluru has always been on my list of places to visit but was always a 'some day' trip," she told news.com.au.

"Uluru is an icon of Australia and an important part of our history.

"Since hearing that the climb was closing I decided to make it a priority to visit before the opportunity was gone."

Knowing the climb — which attracts thousands each year — was a big challenge, Tegan wasn't deterred by the risks of venturing up the steep western face of the rock — or by the controversy in doing so.

Last week, a young South Australian girl fell at least 20 metres while descending from the summit after visiting the site with her parents and younger brother. The 12-year-old lost her footing and fell on the lower section of the climb, near where the chain is located.

Last month, a terrified Pauline Hanson got stuck while climbing Uluru in protest against the decision to stop visitors ascending the rock.

The One Nation leader has been a vocal critic of the climbing ban and decided to try to scale it before October 26.

Advertisement

But footage of her effort emerged shortly after her failed attempt, showing the politician struggling to make her way up the landmark before complaining about being unable to get down. It is understood the senator only made it 40 metres up the rock before turning back.

Ms McLellan, who has more than 12,000 followers, said there were parts of the rock that posed a danger to inexperienced climbers and especially young children, who she witnessed freely running around the landmark.

"I'm a pretty fit person and found the climb to be difficult," she said.

"I'm a little scared of heights, so I found that if I stopped I kind of freaked out, so I just kept going.

"It's very steep in some parts … and you can easily lose your footing. Your shoes slip easily, so you have to pull yourself up using the chain, but the chain was also slippery from everyone's suncream and sweaty hands."

"I don't care how you look in Lycra, I care about human rights and land rights." Said one commenter.

Ms McLellan said the dangerous terrain encountered on the climb continued right up to the summit where the chain ended and those scaling the rock were left to their own devices.

"I feel like you would only have to lose your balance or your foot could slip and you could seriously injure yourself if your not holding that chain," she said.

"Once you get to the top of the chain it's a lot safer and easier, but there were kids running around, which I thought was really irresponsible and dangerous.

"I was a little scared as it gets really steep and more narrow going up the chain as I had begun to fatigue, but I just took a deep breath in and kept going. I knew my limits and knew I could make the climb."