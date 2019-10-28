Winston Aldworth talks to Stephanie Holmes about being paid to travel, and his top tips for river cruising

Getting paid to travel for a living sounds like the dream job, but is it all it's cracked up to be? That's the hot topic of discussion on the new episode of Trip Notes, available today.

Winston Aldworth, the editor of this fine publication, knows a thing or two about the subject - he's been a professional traveller for almost eight years. From opulent palaces in India, to trekking in Nepal, to private Rolls Royce transfers to ultra-luxury hotels, Aldworth has seen it all.

"It is a dream job," he says, "it's one of those mythical things - it's a unicorn job."

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Welcome to Trip Notes: Herald Travel's new podcast is the next best thing to being there

• Trip Notes podcast: Cruise holiday tips from TVNZ's My Restaurant Rules judge

• Trip Notes podcast: Rachel Hunter - Tour of Beauty and top tips for India

• Trip Notes podcast: Rachel Hunter on Tour of Beauty and her love of travel

But whatever he might like you to believe, it's not all First-Class flights, penthouse suites, and champagne. We also pick Aldworth's brains about the best destinations for Kiwi travellers, tips for flying long haul, and why we shouldn't complain about plane travel.

And, for this week's Destination of the Week, we round up Cruise Month and talk about the best things about European River Cruising.

Winston Aldworth, with Trip Notes co-hosts Tim Roxborogh and Stephanie Holmes. Photo / Supplied

You can download Trip Notes now at iHeartRadio, or wherever you get your podcasts. In the meantime, here are Winston Aldworth's top tips for river cruising...

GET ON THE BOAT

The difference between a river cruise and the ocean variety is as wide as the Amazon. And not just because you can hop off the river boat so often and so easily, you're also sliding right past the countryside and little towns — getting a timeless and privileged view into the communities you're visiting as you travel.

GET OFF THE BOAT

There'll be a couple of stops a day with these snazzy river ships. Take the chance to explore a little village. The cruise line will have tours or activities lined up, and they're generally very good, with access to wineries, castle or museums that would be a hassle to line up for yourself. But definitely plan for a couple of stops where you wander off and do your own thing.

Advertisement

GET ON THE BIKE

River cruising is a wonderful way to see the best of Europe. Photo / Getty Images

If there's a cycle tour, join it. Chances are there'll be e-bikes, so you'll barely raise a sweat, and cycling swiftly and comfortably gets you enough distance on your starting point to feel a real sense of achievement.

GET EATING AND DRINKING

There'll be meals provided on board and they'll be good. Depending on the company you're cruising with, there might well be complementary grog flowing as well. But, at least once, make the effort to discover your own hidden restaurant treat for dinner or lunch. It'll mean paying your own money, but it'll also mean telling your fellow passengers all about your own little culinary discovery. You great big gourmand, you!

GET BACK TO THE SHIP ON TIME

I'll give you three guesses what happens if you're late for a scheduled sailing.

Trip Notes is available to download at iHeartRadio, or wherever you get your podcasts. Photo / Supplied