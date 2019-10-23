Elayna Carausu, Riley Whitelum and their little Lenny are learning the ropes and making the videos.

They met in Ios, Greece: locking eyes across the town square, both in their 20s then. (She had noticed his distinctive moustache.) Elayna Carausu was playing guitar and singing for a travel company; Riley Whitelum was living on the sailboat he had bought with money saved from working for years on oil rigs.

When he told her had a boat, she thought it was a pickup line.

Luckily he had learned a few things in the months before that encounter. Despite having grown up,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trading Up

"What about the sharks?'