From the outside the wooden-decked bungalow may not look anything out of the ordinary, but the simple Harbourfront Bach has been named 'Bach of the Year' 2019.

Picked from a collection of 11000 holiday rentals from across the country, the family bach near Whangarei was voted by Kiwis into the top place.

Kiwiana: The people's choice bach in Whangarei was full of homely touches. Photo / Supplied

The water view bach at the bottom of the dramatic Whangarei heads was a peoples' favourite and is full of homely touches, such as deck swings with a view of the harbour, an impressive collection of fridge magnets and vehicle licence plates.

According to the rental website this eclectic holiday home "epitomises a classic New Zealand bach; simple and understated." It's the family escape.

People's choice: The swing view over Whangarei harbour. Photo / Supplied

Bookabach which runs the annual award to find New Zealand's best holiday rental also awarded gold, silver and bronze medals to baches in four sub categories - these included "designer", "unique finds", "pet friendly" and "family friendly" baches.

Some of the more spectacular houses to be awarded a medal was the First Light house, in Hawke's Bay.

Views of the surf: First Lighthouse was the design gold winner. Photo / Supplied

This shapely bach which weaves together glass, wood and tin won the gold Design award and bonus points for being a solar powered property, with views of the surf at Waimarama Beach.

Other Baches which got special mention from the Judges include a quirky converted cowshed in Waikato ("unique" gold winner), a pet friendly perch with views over Mangawhai, and the homely Hannah's Bay bach in the Bay of Plenty.

The cows come home: A converted dairy shed in the Waikato was this year's unique gold winner. Photo / Supplied

Judges, Alice and Caleb Pearson, who selected the finalists said: "The winning properties in each category showcase breathtaking interiors, unbelievable locations and many features that facilitate friends and families getting together and creating lifelong memories - which is exactly what we look for."

Pet friendly pad in Mangawhai. Photo / Supplied

Family holidays are also what the public seemed to be looking for, as they picked the Whangarei property in the public choice vote for 'Bach of the Year.'

With over 121 reviews from happy holiday makers the key features that won over Kiwis included the "peaceful location" and easily accessible walks on "the mighty Mt Manaia! What a view on the summit!"