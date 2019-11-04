No trip to India or Bangladesh is complete without paying your respects to one of the world's most famous waterways, the Ganges. But it's complicated, writes Linda Meads

Worshipped by Hindus, the Ganges River is known as the goddess Ganga or Ganga Ma — Mother Ganga. Bathing in her waters, believed by the Hindu people to be very pure, is said to wash away all sins and allow the process of moksha (the end of the death and rebirth cycle) to take place to achieve eternal rest. Here are a few things to know about this holy waterway.

It comes

