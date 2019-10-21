Deal of the week: Resort life at Amoa

Five nights at Amoa Resort on Samoa's island of Savai'i and return Air New Zealand fares from Auckland are priced from $1449pp, twin-share. You'll stay in a Deluxe Bungalow, though you can upgrade to a Poolside Villa by paying an extra $179pp. This package includes daily continental breakfasts, transfers to the island, a two-course dinner and a variety of cultural activities. Book by October 29. Various travel periods are available.

Contact: Our Pacific, 0800 500 598 or ourpacific.co.nz/samoa



Five-star relaxation

Reflections is a rooftop bar in Phuket where the service is five-star and the ambience relaxed and romantic. Return airfares to Thailand for a Phuket holiday, staying for eight nights at the five-star Vijitt Resort Phuket in a Prime Pool Villa, are priced from $4585pp from Auckland or Wellington. Travel from Christchurch starts at $4865pp.

Private airport transfers in Thailand and daily breakfasts are included in this package. Book by October 25. Travel periods are on selected dates in May and June next year.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz



Opera on the Harbour

Experience the joy and heartache of the immensely popular Handa Opera performance of La Traviata on Sydney Harbour next autumn. Two nights' accommodation and an A-Reserve ticket to La Traviata are priced from $559pp, twin-share.

Travel between March 27 and April 26.

Book by November 30 this year. Flights from New Zealand to Sydney are additional.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz



Soak up the sun

A newly-designed European trip harks back to classic train travel. You'll begin the nine-day tour by catching a train from Rome to Barcelona via La Spezia, Nice and Montpellier. Along the way, you'll get to soak up the sun-kissed coastal beauty of the Mediterranean.

There'sapesto-making lesson arranged for you, an e-bike outing through Nice and a hike through the colourful towns of the Cinque Terre. Priced from $2400pp for bookings paid in full by the end of this month (October 31), departures are on set dates next year.

Contact: your own travel agent or Contiki, 0508 266 8454 or contiki.com



Advertisement

If you like parmigiana. . .

A laid-back and relaxed travelling pace is key on an eight-night tour of Cinque Terre, Milan, Genoa and Parma. The Northern Mediterranean journey ensures you'll experience local foods, visit a prosciutto factory and parmigiana cheese maker and dine one evening on an island. Bookings made by the end of this month (October 31) are eligible for more than $1000 in savings on flights or up to 10 per cent discount off the trip, which will start at $2875pp.

Contact: your own travel agent or Trafalgar, 0800 484 333 or trafalgar.com

Trip Notes with Rachel Hunter

Trip Notes: Rachel Hunter

The Kiwi supermodel Rachel Hunter on why she found her spiritual home in India and travel beuty hacks from a lifetime on the move.