Tiana Templeman looks at Explorer Dream's exciting new dining and entertainment options

Dream Cruises' Explorer Dream will be cruising from Auckland from December to February, bringing more than a dozen new food-and-beverage venues, VR gaming and simulators, a state-of-the-art spa concept and a suite enclave with private butlers to New Zealand waters for the first time.

If you sailed on SuperStar Virgo in the early 2000s, Explorer Dream might seem familiar, although an $85million refurbishment means the ship is virtually unrecognisable from its Star Cruises days.

Cruising: Cultural shore excursions for your next cruise holiday
