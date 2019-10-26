Kim Knight takes a gourmet tour of West Australia

The duck's nuts tasted of black cherries, sweet tobacco and dark chocolate. Allegedly.
I read those flavours on the cheat sheet and breathed in a hint of pudding because I am very susceptible to suggestion and also a sucker for a good story.

Western Australia is full of good stories.

This one, told around the shiny self-service wine dispenser at Olive Farm Wines, alleges a visit by super-wealthy Americans on a mission to restock their wine cellar. They tasted plenty and asked for more. There was a barrel of something the winemaker

