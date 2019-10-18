A passenger on a Royal Caribbean vessel was captured on camera risking their life for a brazen travel selfie – but she hadn't intended to appear in this photo.

The woman, who has not been identified, was seen posing on the very edge of the ship balcony in just a swimsuit as she sailed through the Caribbean.

The Allure of the Seas was mid sea crossing when Peter Blosic saw a fellow passenger climbing precariously over her cabin balcony.

'What an absolute IDIOT': the woman climbed over the balcony, posing for a picture. Photo / Peter Blosic, Instagram

Putting her hands in the air she appeared to be posing for a photo, being taken by her companion.

"Just witnessed this on Allure. What an absolute IDIOT. You cannot fall off of a ship unless you are acting like a moron!" wrote Blosic.

Having brought it to the attention of the ship's crew, they were able to track down the woman by the cabin she was staying in.

"I showed the concierge. The staff captain then wanted to meet with me and get a copy of the photo. We easily determined the cabin number since it's on the hump."

The Sun reported that the woman was later removed from the ship when it pulled into port in Falmouth, Jamaica.

Allure of the Seas: The woman was ejected at the next port of call in Falmouth, Jamaica. Photo / Supplied

The cruise line has clear rules regarding access of the ships' exterior. The company's website says that passengers found beyond the railings risk possible legal action and "removal from a ship at the next port of call."

Several cruise passengers have already died from falls this year.

Nick Naydev was issued a life-time ban from Caribbean cruises for this stunt. Photo / Supplied, Instagram

This potentially lethal stunt was reported just a week after a 75-year-old passenger fell to his death aboard a Carnival cruise ship. In August, an Australian passenger fell to his death from the Royal Caribbean ship Symphony of the Seas.

In January a 16-year-old boy fell to his death from a Royal Caribbean ship, reportedly trying to climb back into his room having forgotten his key card.

Royal Caribbean is particularly clear about the penalties for being found beyond the safety railings of their ships.

At the beginning of the year 27-year-old Nick Naydev was handed a lifetime ban from the cruise line's vessels for filming himself jumping from his 11th floor cabin into the waters in the Bahamas.

"Guests removed from a Royal Caribbean International ship pursuant to this policy are responsible for their own accommodations and transportation home, at their expense. Documentation requirements for re-entry into the guest's home country are also the responsibility of the guest," reads the policy regarding ejected passengers.