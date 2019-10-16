The holiday of a British family visiting Canada took a turn for the worse when they were arrested by US border authorities. Following a wrong direction Eileen, 24, and David Connors, 30, had accidentally crossed the northern US border with Canada, landing them and their family in a lot of trouble.

According to Fox News the couple and their three-month-old boy had been visiting Vancouver, with David's cousin Michael, wife Grace and his two nephews. The two families were on the roads near the border when they took an unmarked track that led them south.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Michael who was driving said he was forced to take the route after swerving to avoid an animal. However, on this route the car was immediately set upon by US border patrol agents.

"They had no idea they had crossed any boundary," Bridget Cambria the lawyer representing the family, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "They had no idea they were even in the United States. They were just trying to get back to their hotel."

Stopped in their car, the family were told that they had crossed an international border and they would not be allowed to proceed further or return to Canada.

"We asked if we couldn't simply turn around and the officer said no," Eileen Connors wrote in a statement which appeared in the Post-Gazette. "We kept repeating we did not want to be here. We were detained anyway and treated in a way that no human deserves to be treated."

The Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has said they have access to their embassy while in custody, but would remain under detention.

Eileen Connors disputed this fact and described the experience similar to that of an "abduction or a kidnapping." The young family and their three-year-old were made to sleep on the floor with few covers.

Eileen Connors says she was made to sleep on the floor with her three-month-old baby. Photo / Supplied

"The memory of our little baby having to sleep on a dirty floor of a cell will haunt us forever," was quoted in the Post-Gazette.

Since their arrest the family were separated several times with David taken to a separate detention centre in Seattle. On October 5 they were moved from Seattle to Pennsylvania for processing at the Berks Detention Centre in Leesport where they are all currently being held.

"We will be traumatised for the rest of our lives by what the United States Government has done to us," the Eileen Connors wrote.

While in the facility she says her baby has developed health problems including skin irritations and an eye infection.

"We have been treated like criminals here, stripped of our rights and lied to … This would never happen in the United Kingdom to US citizens, or anyone else, because people there are treated with dignity."

On Tuesday ICE confirmed reports that the family are still being held in the Berks facility but denied mistreatment or claims that the conditions were inhumane.

'A safe and humane environment for families': Berks Family Centre. Photo / Bill Uhrich, AP

"[Berks Family Residential Centre] provides a safe and humane environment for families as they go through the immigration process," ICE officials said in a statement. "BFRC supports all sanctioned local, state, and federal investigations into the safety and welfare of our residents. [Reports] of abuse or inhumane conditions at BFRC are unequivocally false," was the official statement.

It is not clear which facility the other family members, Michael and two children are being held at.

Speculating on the likely next steps for her clients, the family's lawyer expected the family to be deported to the United Kingdom. However, the complete list of charges being filed against the Connors was still not clear and they were still waiting for paperwork to be shared.