Young people who like making videos on TikTok have a chance to score an epic OE - for free.

Contiki are awarding a "TikTok creator ambassadorship" which includes a minimum of 1 and a maximum of 3 Contiki Trips in 2020, destination TBC.

To enter, create a TikTok video, showing you and your travel bestie.



Entrants must be following Contiki's TikTok channel, @contikitravel, and submit their videos using the hashtags #ContikiFindYourPeople and #TikTokTravel.

Travel the world as Contiki's TikTok Creator. Photo / Pexels

Contiki's audience will choose the overall winner, who will be announced January 2020.

Don't forget your bestie. Photo / Pexels

You'll tasked with capturing epic video content that is bespoke to TikTok, while demonstrating the power of shared travel. Along the way, they'll enjoy unique experiences, meet new people, and create lifelong memories.

Contiki call it "a game of skill", with each entry individually judged based on creativity and originality.





Entry is open to all entrants aged 18 years to 35 years. T&Cs apply.