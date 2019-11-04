Few things make Elisabeth Easther happier than riding her bike

While cycling into the city earlier today, I was reminded just how much I love my bike. Whether I'm pedalling to one of my odd jobs, or cycling purely for pleasure, few things make me happier than riding along on a bike. Cycling in Auckland also means never having to moan about traffic jams, or the cost of petrol and parking. Although when I arrive at my various places of employment, I do try to dampen down my endorphin-fed enthusiasm, as it could come across a bit intense to someone

