Courtney Whitaker feels the pain after getting her tropical shots.

Before you jump on the plane to the exotic and farthest-flung corners of the Earth, there are a few administrative things to get straight first.

We know travel insurance is imperative, but another must-do, should you prefer to avoid scarily primitive hospitals and the prospect of being incapacitated with an exotic disease, is get your travel vaccinations.

Piece of cake? Not quite.

You should allow a generous budget for this, because, while "popping to the doctor for a couple of shots" sounds simple — if a little uncomfortable — the

