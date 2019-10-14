Courtney Whitaker stays at the Banyan Tree Hotel, Bangkok.

Location

: The Banyan Tree is in the Sathon/Silom area of Bangkok, just a 10 to 15-minute walk to the skytrain and underground systems, or an affordable taxi into the nearby popular shopping/eating areas.

Check-in experience: We were warmly welcomed with a fragrant flower garland at the hotel's entrance, and taken up to the Club Lounge, where we were served refreshing juices while we were checked in. We felt instantly calm and relaxed after just having endured a long-haul flight.

The room : We were upgraded to a one-bedroom suite,

