Courtney Whitaker stays at the Banyan Tree Hotel, Bangkok.

Location

: The Banyan Tree is in the Sathon/Silom area of Bangkok, just a 10 to 15-minute walk to the skytrain and underground systems, or an affordable taxi into the nearby popular shopping/eating areas.

Check-in experience: We were warmly welcomed with a fragrant flower garland at the hotel's entrance, and taken up to the Club Lounge, where we were served refreshing juices while we were checked in. We felt instantly calm and relaxed after just having endured a long-haul flight.

The room : We were upgraded to a one-bedroom suite, a generous 70-80sq m, the size of an apartment. We were able to stretch out in this wonderful spacious suite and enjoy the panoramic city views from the large, full-length windows. The suite was well-appointed with a separate lounge with desk, a large bedroom, twin wardobes and a luxurious bathroom, two televisions and a coffee machine. The decor was neutral, with large sliding doors to separate the zones and had some typically Thai touches, such as jars of lovely fresh orchids. We were eligible for Club Lounge access with this suite, as well as benefits such as two pieces of laundry taken care of per day.

The bed : A comfortable king, which, along with the blackout curtains, meant we slept extremely well.

Bathroom : Every detail has been thought about here: from the large, walk-in rain shower, to the soaking tub (with its own Bath Menu), to the essential oil burner and incense sticks with a card outlining the Scent of the Day (orange oil for nervous tension; peppermint for insomnia, and bergamot incense to enliven the spirit). Nothing for end-of-trip blues, unfortunately.

Toiletries : Fragrant Banyan Tree Thai Chamanard soap, bath foam, body oil and hair products; presented in eco-friendly refillable pumps.

Noise : Considering our spot in the middle of a bustling city, our room was very peaceful.

Facilities : The award-winning Banyan Tree Spa lives up to its promise as a sanctuary for the senses, offering body scrubs, beauty treatments and signature massages with fragrant oils. The Club Lounge, for those in Serenity Club, Spa Sanctuary, and one- and two-bedroom suites was, in a word: amazing. Check-in and check-out happens here, as does relaxing, watching television and enjoying the happy hour and canapes from 5.30 to 7.30pm. We looked forward to our prosecco and canapes before heading off for dinner each evening. It is absolutely worth booking a room with this option.

What's in the neighbourhood : Watch locals practising Tai Chi in Lumpini Park, a five-minute walk from the hotel, visit the historic MS Kukrit house a few blocks away, or for shopping head to the PatPong night markets, Central World and Siam Paragon, all close by. The unmissable Aspara sunset dinner cruise along the river can be booked at reception.

Food and drink : You are spoilt for choice at this hotel. As well as the Club Lounge, where an extensive buffet breakfast is served to cater to every taste (dumplings or curry for breakfast? They've got it), there is the Moon Bar for cocktails and sunset-watching on the 60th floor — take your camera. Vertigo restaurant allows you to eat al fresco beside the Moon Bar, with the coolest view of Bangkok city sparkling at night. Bai Yun on the 59th floor offers Chinese cuisine, while Tahei offers Japanese and Romsai offers famously generous buffet spreads. Saffron restaurant is known for its contemporary Thai cuisine, and we enjoyed a feast of delectable curries, and classic Thai flavours here, such as lemongrass and coconut chicken, and a particularly wonderful braised beef curry, which we are still talking about.

Exercise : A, well-quipped gym in the Health Club, which also offers yoga, Pilates and muay Thai classes, along with steam and sauna rooms. There is also an outdoor swimming pool on the 21st floor, with poolside loungers, a juice bar and great views. This is the perfect spot to get some relief from the heat and humidity.

Contact : banyantree.com

Perfect for : Couples who want a tranquil and indulgent stay in the heart of Bangkok, those on business, and even families, who are very well catered for here.

Would I return? Absolutely. The service was incomparable and I would be hard-pressed to find anything I didn't like about this place.