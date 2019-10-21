Tim Roxborogh on the joys of moaning about your holiday

Why we should not invite tourists to NZ in shoulder seasons

I want to love spring. Given I hate winter, it's really a necessity to balance it out with a love of spring. But spring is like the Warriors: you know how good it can be and you're frequently disappointed. Also like the Warriors, there's little correlation between one day and the next. As I write, despite it being the middle of spring, the country is suffering a wintry blast with sideways wind and rain. The day before? A hot,

