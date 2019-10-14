The pilot cried with relief after safely landing the malfunctioning small plane carrying his family.

Devin Miller, a Canadian living in Texas, was horrified to discover the small plane's throttle had broken and become jammed on full. More horrifying still was the fact that his whole family were on the stricken plane with him.

The relieved family were met by emergency vehicles on the runway. Photo / Supplied

Shortly after taking off from Falcon Field Peachtree, Georgia, Miller was forced to declare an emergency over the radio.

"Are you in flight?" asks air traffic control, as they begin to grasp the severity of the situation. "Uh oh!"

"We have four souls on board and I'm trying to see if I can get any kind of control here of the throttle," responds the pilot, calmly.

His only option was to attempt a "power-off" landing and glide back onto the runway without engines – a difficult feat.

Having requested emergency vehicles to meet them on the runway, both he and his wife in the co-pilot seat remain remarkably calm for the sake of their two children in the passenger seats.

Emotional: The flying family were composed and calm until they had landed safely. Photo / Supplied

Finally the Millers breathe a sigh of relief and yelp for joy as their Piper Archer plane glides in and comes to a halt on the runway of Meridian Regional Airport in Mississippi.

As a YouTuber who regularly uploads his flights to the channel Family Pilot, the whole episode was recorded on cockpit cameras. Though it's unlikely they were expecting to capture anything quite so dramatic.

The family praised the air traffic control for guiding them back to earth and the help of the Meridian Aviation airport staff for helping them through what was a nerve-racking experience.

Canadian Pilot Devin Miller was onboard the plane with his wife and two children. Photo / Instagram, Supplied

He also emphasised the importance of practicing a power-off landing in a pilot's training. Saying that he would "encourage everyone to practice this situation safely with a CFI."

"I had the confidence (ish), right from the get go that I knew what to do and how to do it," said Miller.

Miller said he was sharing the video to pass along what I've learned from the experience in the hopes that someone else may benefit from the experience (without the maintenance bill!)."

The full video which was uploaded to YouTube has been seen by 255 thousand people. So hopefully it will be a lesson well learned.

Mrs Miller was praised for how she handled the incident. Photo / Instagram, Supplied

The internet praised his wife and co-pilot for keeping a handle on the situation: "That's your wife with you? She is fantastic," read one comment. "No outside expression of fear she was straight ride and die. Love it. That's a good woman."

"You can see the full realisation hit your wife's face after you landed. This was a really moving video. Thanks for sharing!" wrote another.