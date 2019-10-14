Deal of the week: Scotland's treasures

Enchanting lochs, haunting glens and soaring mountains — Scotland's diverse landscapes are a highlight for travellers on a Treasures of Scotland nine-day tour. The round trip from Edinburgh departs on selected dates between June and mid-September next year and its itinerary includes Linlithgow, Pitlochry, Luss, Glencoe, Alloway, Troon, Isle of Arran and the Scottish Borders. Priced from $5219pp, twin-share, your accommodation, eight breakfasts, four evening meals, transport, activities and attractions are all covered for this small-group tour. Book by October 31. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz



Island hideaway

Five nights at Shangri-La's Fijian Resort and Spa are priced from $999pp, twin-share, including daily breakfasts and dinners. You'll stay in an Ocean Deluxe Room and be welcomed with a complimentary drink.

Another two nights can be secured for an extra $299 each, which will also cover your evening meals. Up to two children (aged from 2 to 11 can stay, play and eat free of charge). There are various travel periods available. Book by November 11.

Contact: Our Pacific, 0800 500 598 or ourpacific.co.nz/fiji



Feel right at home

Book a seven-night holiday in your own backyard — the beautiful Chatham Islands, rich in culture, history and natural wonders. Six Air Chathams flights depart each week from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch.

Seven nights at Henga Lodge in a Kopi ensuite room and daily continental breakfast is priced from $1799pp, twin-share. You'll also be given a welcome pack, which includes locally-made gifts. Various travel periods are available. Book by November 30.

Contact: Our Pacific, 0800 500 598 or ourpacific.co.nz/chathamislands



Hot in the city

Soak and sweat in a little slice of Europe while visiting New York — the 124-year-old bathhouse on East 10th St is a New York hotspot and has a dedicated local following. The Russian and Turkish Baths in the East Village have five saunas and steam rooms, a cold plunge pool, a roof deck and a restaurant.

New York four-night holidays, staying in four-star accommodation, are priced from $2559pp, double share. The price includes return flights from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch. Book by October 21. Travel between February1and March 12 next year.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz



A match made in Melbourne

Three nights' accommodation in Melbourne and tickets to the Australian Open 2020 tennis championships are priced from $669pp, twin-share. The tickets are a Ground Pass and a Night Session ticket. Travel between January 20 and February 2. Book by November 30. Return flights from New Zealand can also be arranged.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz

