Deal of the week: Scotland's treasures
Enchanting lochs, haunting glens and soaring mountains — Scotland's diverse landscapes are a highlight for travellers on a Treasures of Scotland nine-day tour. The round trip from Edinburgh departs on selected dates between June and mid-September next year and its itinerary includes Linlithgow, Pitlochry, Luss, Glencoe, Alloway, Troon, Isle of Arran and the Scottish Borders. Priced from $5219pp, twin-share, your accommodation, eight breakfasts, four evening meals, transport, activities and attractions are all covered for this small-group tour. Book by October 31. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.
Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz
Island hideaway
Five nights at Shangri-La's Fijian Resort and Spa are priced from $999pp, twin-share, including daily breakfasts and dinners. You'll stay in an Ocean Deluxe Room and be welcomed with a complimentary drink.
Another two nights can be secured for an extra $299 each, which will also cover your evening meals. Up to two children (aged from 2 to 11 can stay, play and eat free of charge). There are various travel periods available. Book by November 11.
Contact: Our Pacific, 0800 500 598 or ourpacific.co.nz/fiji
Feel right at home
Book a seven-night holiday in your own backyard — the beautiful Chatham Islands, rich in culture, history and natural wonders. Six Air Chathams flights depart each week from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch.
Seven nights at Henga Lodge in a Kopi ensuite room and daily continental breakfast is priced from $1799pp, twin-share. You'll also be given a welcome pack, which includes locally-made gifts. Various travel periods are available. Book by November 30.
Contact: Our Pacific, 0800 500 598 or ourpacific.co.nz/chathamislands
Hot in the city
Soak and sweat in a little slice of Europe while visiting New York — the 124-year-old bathhouse on East 10th St is a New York hotspot and has a dedicated local following. The Russian and Turkish Baths in the East Village have five saunas and steam rooms, a cold plunge pool, a roof deck and a restaurant.
New York four-night holidays, staying in four-star accommodation, are priced from $2559pp, double share. The price includes return flights from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch. Book by October 21. Travel between February1and March 12 next year.
Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz
A match made in Melbourne
Three nights' accommodation in Melbourne and tickets to the Australian Open 2020 tennis championships are priced from $669pp, twin-share. The tickets are a Ground Pass and a Night Session ticket. Travel between January 20 and February 2. Book by November 30. Return flights from New Zealand can also be arranged.
Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz
Trip Notes: Cruise guru Katrina Cole
House of Travel expert Katrina Cole tells the podcast why a cruise is the perfect way to dip your toes in Southeast Asia.
Subscribe to Trip Notes, Herald Travel's new podcast, at iHeartRadio, Apple, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. For more travel inspiration, go to intrepidtravel.com