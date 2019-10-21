As told to Elisabeth Easther

When I was young, in Whangarei, dad built a 32ft sloop, in the backyard and we would cruise the Northland coast. The first time I saw my father cry was when he sold the boat to four Catholic priests. The day he handed it over to them in the Town Basin, they came aboard with a case of whiskey and a carton of cigarettes. But they were forced to sell it a year or two later because there was too much hanky panky going on — it was quite the scandal in the Catholic Church

