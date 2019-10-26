HAWKE'S BAY, NORTH ISLAND, NEW ZEALAND

FLY INTO:

Napier/Hastings

Regularly one of New Zealand's sunniest regions, Hawke's Bay ticks a lot of holiday boxes including great food and wine, nice beaches and plenty of family-friendly activities. You could easily spend a day or two visiting the area's world-class wineries, many of which have destination restaurants including Church Road and Craggy Range. Architecture lovers will enjoy strolling the streets of Napier and admiring the city's art-deco buildings that serve as a permanent reminder of the 1931 earthquake that devastated the region, while Marine Parade, its seafront stretch, offers plenty for the

