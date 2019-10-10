This man's request to board a plane with his 'priceless' samurai sword as carry-on was not going to fly with TSA agents.

Transport Security officers at Newark Airport were surprised by the passenger's unusual request on when trying to board a plane bound for Sao Paolo.

A spokesperson for the TSA Lisa Farberstein confirmed that they were first alerted to the unusual travel object when the box it was held in came up on X-ray.

READ MORE:

• TSA's social media highlight weird stuff in travellers' bags

• 'Zero Fs at JFK' as TSA protest unpaid work with music during shutdown

• It started with your shoes, then your water. Now the TSA wants your snacks.

• Queer Eye star Tan France slams TSA for racial profiling at airports

Advertisement

"[The passenger] thought he could travel with it as a carry-on item because of its value," Farbstein told USA today.

"Of course, no weapons can travel in the cabin of a plane regardless of value. He ended up bringing it back to his airline counter to transport it as a checked bag/box so it would be placed in the belly of the plane where nobody would have access to it during the flight."

Eventually the man was allowed to travel on with his 'valuable sword' as hold luggage, which only raises more questions than it answers.

Where was he going with this sword? Exactly how valuable was it? Should we warn Bill?

Guy shows up at @EWRairport with this sword. Says he thought he could carry it on past the @TSA checkpoint because of its value. Doesn't matter to TSA how much the weapon is worth. No weapons should be brought in the cabin of a plane. pic.twitter.com/OwAtX5WPqA — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) October 7, 2019

Among the stranger objects intercepted at Baltimore Washington International by the TSA over summer were a pair of rocket launchers, in two separate incidents.

On July 29, a demobilised soldier returning from Kuwait to Texas was discovered to be carrying a rocket launcher in his check-in luggage. Although the weapon was not live it was confiscated and destroyed by state fire officials.

Just days later another returning serviceman was found with another spent rocket launcher on a commercial plane. The men were told that military weapons are not allowed as either check-in or carry-on luggage on flights.

Rocket launchers and swords are only some of the strange and dangerous objects confiscated by TSA agents at US airports. According to the agency 390 guns were confiscated at security checkpoints just last month.

Advertisement

The agency's vibrant Instagram page is a record of some of the weirder objects that have caused a stir at security scanners.