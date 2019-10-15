Sara Bruce explores Italy's gorgeous, stylish island.

I'm ambling up Ponsonby Rd in my trackpants and sneakers, just back from an epic Italian summer holiday. It's a dream already — this time a fortnight ago I was sipping Campari spritzers on a terrace overlooking the ocean in Capri.

Ponsonby is an extreme contrast. Although it may be Auckland's answer to fashionable, I doubt I'll see dapper middle-aged men in powder-pink linen shorts suits here. There are no Russian models, in the highest spikiest heels imaginable, holding rat-like Gucci-wearing dogs on the way to breakfast.

The thing is I'm decidedly unglamorous

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.