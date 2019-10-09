The last building architect Frank Lloyd Wright ever designed has gone up for sale, with bidders around the world interested in owning a property by the architect who became a household name.

The Norman Lykes house in Phoenix Arizona has come onto the market for US$2.65 million ($4.2m).

This might seem a steep asking price for a house, but fans of the master craftsman see the building as beyond price. Forget a work of art! Among Lloyd Wright's other masterpieces are the Guggenheim gallery in New York and the peaceful Hanging Water, built over a natural waterfall.

Swimming pool: The curved motifs are reflected throughout. Photo / Supplied

"This no-reserve auction presents a tremendous opportunity for fans of Frank Lloyd Wright to own his very last residential design," said Nate Schar, for Heritage Auctions, in a release. He said the building's former owners "have been careful to preserve as much as possible of Wright's vision. It's a very special home."

Desert view from the Phoenix hills. Photo / Supplied

The Phoenix house is huge, curved building whose pink form sits into the contours of Arizona desert.

The Norman lykes House was the last building ever designed by Wright. Photo / Supplied

The 290 square meter house is full of echoes of this curved design, and brilliant light in spite of being carefully orientated so the big glass windows are never directly in the glare of the Arizona sun.

For desert living, it's pretty cushy.

Wright completed drawings for the Norman Lykes house in 1959, just before the opening of the Guggenheim Museum, although he would not live to see its completion. Construction was completed in 1967.

For desert living the Norman Lykes house is remarkably cushy. Photo / Supplied

This year eight of Frank Lloyd Wright's designs were designated World Heritage sites by Unesco including the Guggenheim, Falling Water and the Hollyhock House in California.

While the Norman Lykes house was overlooked by Unesco this time, a small $4 million investment could see you owning a piece of world heritage.

Frank Lloyd Wright's eight Unesco sites

1. Falling Water, Pennsylvania

The house built over a waterfall

2. The Guggenheim Museum, New York

New York's unique spiral gallery, named after Solomon R Guggenheim.

3. Taliesin (East), Wisconsin

The architect's personal estate

4. Taliesin West, Wisconsin

The winter desert home now houses the Frank Lloyd Wright foundation

5. Hollyhock House, California

The temple-like Los Angeles home built for Aline Barnsdall

6. Unity Temple, Illinois

Unitarian church built to house the Oak Park congregation

7. Robie House, Illinois

A landmark of the University of Chicago

8. Jacobs House, Wisconsin