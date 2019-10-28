Patrick McKendry enjoys great beer and food in Perth

My first experience of Perth came vicariously, via my younger brother who lived there for a while during the mid-1990s mining boom in Western Australia.

He was a driller's mate and used to regale me, in neatly written letters, with stories about being chased out of mining towns by drunk locals, sleeping in the bush under trucks, and resting in Perth during his time off from searching for gold.

I say "resting", but a large proportion of his time in the city seemed to involve staying in an overcrowded flat full

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.