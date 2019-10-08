Sharon Stephenson flies from Buenos Aires to Santiago aboard LA464

ThePlane:

A320

The Class: Economy

Price: It's cheaper to buy a return than a one-way, so that's what we do. It costs $287.50.

Seat: 26K, squashed between a metal-head on his way to see a gig by Slash (of Guns 'n' Roses fame) and an older gentleman with fewer teeth than he should have. The heavy metaller's English was good, fortunate given my Spanish is non-existent, and we chatted for much of the flight (mainly about travel, not music, thank goodness).

Flight time: When ancient Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu wrote,

