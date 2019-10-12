Christine Retschlag goes in search of rare sea creatures but finds much more.

The sky is grey, the islands jungle green, the ocean aqua blue, and the dolphins are pink.

I am bouncing through the Gulf of Thailand in a speed boat, past Thai fishermen in longtail craft who punctuate the ocean like exclamation marks.

Nearby, tin and timber fishing houses on stilts are perched on remote islands of rugged rocks and cliffs.

In the distance, a giant white statue of Buddha surveys the scene as I hurtle towards the south of Thailand in search of this country's endangered pink

