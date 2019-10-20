The inspiring Otago landscape around Glenorchy was made for soaring over, leaping off and jumping into, writes Stacey Hunt.

I sit on the edge of a rockface in the heart of Lord of the Rings country surrounded by the snow-capped mountains and lush native bush, bracing myself to plunge into the icy water below and wondering if I've lost my mind.

Who would willingly get into a South Island river as snow lightly falls? Me, it turns out.

A born-and-bred North Islander, I find my South Island education has been embarrassingly slow so I jumped at the chance explore the

