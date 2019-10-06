I've been a runner in more than 60 countries, including seven marathons on all seven continents. From casual runs in the streets of Sydney to half marathons in Anchorage, Alaska, to a mountain trail marathon in northern Mongolia, running has become a part of my every journey.

I'm not alone.

Next month New York City will welcome these running travelers, as the more than 50,000 entrants for the New York City Marathon come from all over the world.

Andro Besic, a 60-something New Zealander I met at the Antarctica Marathon, competes in only the most exotic races — from the Polar Circle in Greenland to the Tenzing Hillary Everest Marathon in Nepal, a run down from the Everest base camp.

"These races show what you are made of and what you want from yourself," he said.

I've created my own group of running friends who have traveled to Toronto; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and the Gold Coast of Australia to run, oftentimes leading to some unexpected revelations.

For my sister, Peg Pardini, and me, deciding to run a marathon in Ireland, the birthplace of our paternal grandparents, allowed us to explore our heritage. Before the race, we set out to find our grandfather's family in County Monaghan. We discovered there the richness of our family history, dating to the early 1800s.

Running a marathon abroad is a built-in way to experience a place with a group of like-minded people. On a running trip to Mongolia, Peg and I slept in yurts for a week, acclimatizing for a mountain run. With no Wi-Fi or contact with the outside world, the 65 runners bonded with conversations, card games and group dinners.

If you are a single traveller, it's easy to plug into any of the race activities, before and after the main event, to meet people from all over the world.

Keith LaScalea, 46, has traveled to more than 20 marathons on his own. "It allows me to experience the full spirit of the race and meet other runners, some who have become friends," he said.

Global marathoning has become such a phenomenon that some travel companies are now devoted to it.

Marathon Tours, a 40-year-old company based in Boston, offers trips to more than 40 running events around the world, including those in Bhutan and Myanmar. They guarantee a race entry (there may be waiting lists for popular runs), help with hotel accommodations and organise pre- and post-race celebrations.

"Travel has became an integral part of the runner's lifestyle that allows them to break through the touristic veneer," said Thom Gilligan, the company's founder.

Michael Clinton

2019 The New York Times Company