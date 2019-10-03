A disturbing new photo has given people a reality check about the dangers of plastics in the Earth's waters.
Gumbo Limbo Nature Center of Boca Raton said this time of year is known as "washback" season, as turtle hatchlings that made it out to the Gulf Stream begin to wash back up.
The nature center said 100 percent of washback turtles that have plastic in their intestinal tracts don't survive.
Crowder said they've seen 121 washbacks this season, and dozens have died.
"Every single one that we have necropsied has had plastic in their system," said Crowder.
"The plastic plugs them up and causes them to go into septic shock."
A fan of the page shared her own upsetting image, "So sad that it has come to this!
Took this picture last week in Kauai on the beach. No shells, just broken chunks of plastic."