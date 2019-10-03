If you fancy something a bit different for breakfast you should absolutely try Dishoom. Perhaps you will fancy a bacon naan, or a sublimely melted kejriwal (chilli cheese toast), and make sure you get the chai tea. You'll spend around $20 per person and the food, service and surroundings are all brilliant. Ask about the dice game when you get there, "Matka", and something nice might happen.

Most visitors, for good reason, start with the World Heritage Sites, museums and galleries of Old Town – which lies densely packed on a hill around Edinburgh's castle – and the Georgian-era New

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: