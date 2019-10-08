Hi Eleanor, I'm coming home from Norway this summer and Mum wants to spend some time in a DoC site. It would be within a max 2.5-hour drive from Auckland - so Northland or Coromandel. Not the wild West Coast. Sheltered bays. Preferably an island or peninsula visible on the sea's horizon. Dates - haven't really sussed that out yet. Sometime in January! Katherine

A woman on my first call of enquiry kindly yet thoroughly burst my bubble regarding your chances in Northland. She explained that DoC accommodation is routinely used by the same families every year. As a result, only one DoC site in Northland still has occupancy.

Bookings for Mimiwhangata Beach House (which I was keen on for you: self-contained, comfortable accommodation beside Northland's beautiful Okupe Beach) are long gone. There are three different options at Mimiwhangata but they are all popular.

If you decide to camp in Northland, the only one still available is Uretiti DoC camp - Northland's biggest camp - but is expected to sell out soon.

In the Coromandel there's a lot of closures. Fletcher Bay Backpackers is out, reopening May 2020. Waikawau Bay Lodge is closed, reopening March 2020. Knox Coastal Cottage is closed to the public, seemingly permanently.

Stony Bay Bach might be the go, it's available at the time of writing from January 27-30, and then again in February - Go! Go! Go! Stony Bay is an inlet flanked by the sacred hills of Mt Moehau. The bach is within Stony Bay campground, less than two minutes from the beach. If you miss out on Stony Bay Bach, Stony Bay Campsite looks stunning, and is available!

You could camp beneath Pōhutukawa trees in peaceful surroundings at Fantail Bay, 50km north of Coromandel. The pīwakawaka (fantail) bless you Kat, this campsite is wonderfully green (available to book) throughout January. There are great walks all around the area.

Waikawau Bay is also available, next to a sweeping sandy beach. Even better, NZ dotterel and variable oystercatcher breed north of the campsite! There's very little cell reception but there's just the right amount of amenities, including a camp shop and a general store 15 minutes' drive away.

Also kākāriki green, Port Jackson campsite. Situated at the northern tip of the peninsula, it boasts beachside camping with stunning coastal views. Whero red, Fletcher Bay, beach-front campsite in a farm setting.

All campsites noted are what DoC term "scenic campsites"; $13* adult; $6.50 child. These campsites have a more limited/in demand range of facilities and services than "serviced campsites". They will have toilets, water supply (tap, stream or lake) and vehicle access. Wood BBQs and fireplaces, cold showers, picnic tables, a cooking shelter and rubbish bins may be provided.

If you are still unmoved - check out the DoC website for options in the Hauraki Gulf.