A video has begun circulating of a woman on the wrong side of the lion enclosure at New York's Bronx Zoo.

The woman, who has not been identified, stands just metres away from a lion, taunting the beast. The lion seems to be as confused about the situation as the onlookers.

The incident which is believed to have happened last weekend, the woman dances back to the camera in a show of bravado. Although, she never takes her eye off the big cat.

Filmed by Hernán Reynoso, while visiting the zoo, he told NBC 4 news that at first he thought she must have been a zoo worker.

"But when I see … she just was there, dancing, saying 'Hi' to the lion and everything and that was crazy," he said.

The musician and publicist has had over 100k views on the video since uploading it to the internet.

The Zoo confirmed in a statement that they had "received a report that an individual had climbed over a visitor safety barrier at the African lion exhibit at the Bronx Zoo."

"This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death," read the statement. "Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero-tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers."

While the internet was quick to condemn the woman's stunt as "Crazy," and that she was "lucky she still livin".

"I don't know why people are just carrying on laughing and stuff, that could've gone really bad," another person wrote, about the onlookers who can be heard. "Lion was as confused as the rest of us."

Other people are questioning what Reynoso's connection to the woman was, and if the stunt was premeditated. The visitor uploaded multiple angles of the stunt to Instagram, and appears to be following the coverage closely on the musician's social media page.