Photos of the contestants of a relatively unknown beauty pageant have made a stir online thanks to their stunning, ornate "national costumes" - and there's some hilarious exceptions - reports Buzzfeed.

MISTER GLOBAL Pageants, in true pageant form, promises that it "motivates every man to be their personal best, self-assured, and personify the company's goal of having handsomeness, attitude and intelligence."

Mr Sweden. Photo / Supplied

Mr Tunisia. Photo / Supplied

Mister Mexico. Photo / Supplied

Mister Guam. Photo / Supplied

Mister Dominican Republic. Photo / Supplied

The MISTER GLOBAL Pageant is held in Thailand. Throughout the webcast, contestants are judged in four categories: fashion wear, swimwear, evening wear and interview skills.

Portugal. Photo / Supplied

Mister Panama. Photo / Supplied

Mr Japan. Photo / Supplied

Cuba's contestant had personality plus. Photo / Supplied

Many contestants had rich cultural history to draw from.

Many of the national costumes are beautifully ornate. Photo / Supplied

Sri Lanka. Photo / Supplied

Mr Indonesia. Photo / Supplied

Mr Vietnam. Photo / Supplied

This year's winner was Korea's Jong Woo Kim.

Mister Global! Photo / Supplied

Some commenters said it was a shame no one seemed to know how to iron an outfit. Photo / Supplied

During his reign, he will also champion environmental and charitable projects as a Global Goodwill Ambassador, according to the pageant's website.

Mr USA's costume was called "embarrassing" by some. Photo / Supplied

Mr USA's Superman costume was called "embarrassing" by some.

Mister Puerto Rico. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand clearly must enter next year. We should not stand for this shocking ommission.

Mister Haiti. Photo / Supplied

Mister Philippines. Photo / Supplied

Mister Hong Kong. Photo / Supplied