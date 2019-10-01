Photos of the contestants of a relatively unknown beauty pageant have made a stir online thanks to their stunning, ornate "national costumes" - and there's some hilarious exceptions - reports Buzzfeed.

MISTER GLOBAL Pageants, in true pageant form, promises that it "motivates every man to be their personal best, self-assured, and personify the company's goal of having handsomeness, attitude and intelligence."

Mr Sweden. Photo / Supplied
Mr Sweden. Photo / Supplied
Mr Tunisia. Photo / Supplied
Mr Tunisia. Photo / Supplied
Mister Mexico. Photo / Supplied
Mister Mexico. Photo / Supplied
Mister Guam. Photo / Supplied
Mister Guam. Photo / Supplied
Mister Dominican Republic. Photo / Supplied
Mister Dominican Republic. Photo / Supplied

READ MORE:
Beauty pageants in a post #MeToo era: Empowering or tone deaf?
Miss India pageant slammed for lacking diversity among its finalists
Miss Universe New Zealand pageant: watch live
Auckland law student pulled off stage for speech against bullying at Tonga beauty pageant

The MISTER GLOBAL Pageant is held in Thailand. Throughout the webcast, contestants are judged in four categories: fashion wear, swimwear, evening wear and interview skills.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Portugal. Photo / Supplied
Portugal. Photo / Supplied
Mister Panama. Photo / Supplied
Mister Panama. Photo / Supplied
Mr Japan. Photo / Supplied
Mr Japan. Photo / Supplied
Cuba's contestant had personality plus. Photo / Supplied
Cuba's contestant had personality plus. Photo / Supplied

Many contestants had rich cultural history to draw from.

Many of the national costumes are beautifully ornate. Photo / Supplied
Many of the national costumes are beautifully ornate. Photo / Supplied
Sri Lanka. Photo / Supplied
Sri Lanka. Photo / Supplied
Mr Indonesia. Photo / Supplied
Mr Indonesia. Photo / Supplied
Mr Vietnam. Photo / Supplied
Mr Vietnam. Photo / Supplied

This year's winner was Korea's Jong Woo Kim.

Mister Global! Photo / Supplied
Mister Global! Photo / Supplied
Some commenters said it was a shame no one seemed to know how to iron an outfit. Photo / Supplied
Some commenters said it was a shame no one seemed to know how to iron an outfit. Photo / Supplied

During his reign, he will also champion environmental and charitable projects as a Global Goodwill Ambassador, according to the pageant's website.

Mr USA's costume was called
Mr USA's costume was called "embarrassing" by some. Photo / Supplied

Mr USA's Superman costume was called "embarrassing" by some.

Some fans complained about the fact it looked like no one had ironed the contestants' clothes. Photos / Supplied
Some fans complained about the fact it looked like no one had ironed the contestants' clothes. Photos / Supplied

Some fans complained about the fact it looked like no one had ironed the contestants' clothes.

Mister Puerto Rico. Photo / Supplied
Mister Puerto Rico. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand clearly must enter next year. We should not stand for this shocking ommission.

Mister Haiti. Photo / Supplied
Mister Haiti. Photo / Supplied
Mister Philippines. Photo / Supplied
Mister Philippines. Photo / Supplied
Mister Hong Kong. Photo / Supplied
Mister Hong Kong. Photo / Supplied

Congratulations to Jong Woo Kim. You can see all contestants here.