Photos of the contestants of a relatively unknown beauty pageant have made a stir online thanks to their stunning, ornate "national costumes" - and there's some hilarious exceptions - reports Buzzfeed.
MISTER GLOBAL Pageants, in true pageant form, promises that it "motivates every man to be their personal best, self-assured, and personify the company's goal of having handsomeness, attitude and intelligence."
The MISTER GLOBAL Pageant is held in Thailand. Throughout the webcast, contestants are judged in four categories: fashion wear, swimwear, evening wear and interview skills.
Many contestants had rich cultural history to draw from.
This year's winner was Korea's Jong Woo Kim.
During his reign, he will also champion environmental and charitable projects as a Global Goodwill Ambassador, according to the pageant's website.
Mr USA's Superman costume was called "embarrassing" by some.
Some fans complained about the fact it looked like no one had ironed the contestants' clothes.
New Zealand clearly must enter next year. We should not stand for this shocking ommission.
Congratulations to Jong Woo Kim. You can see all contestants here.