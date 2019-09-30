The Lowell Café opens today in Los Angeles, as the first in the city to be issued with a license allowing patrons to smoke marijuana.

According to the owners it is a novelty that is already inspiring intrigue from tourists and locals.

"I feel like we're Disney World," restaurant director Kevin Brady told the LA Times.

"We have families reaching out wanting to bring their kids or grandparents and high school groups of friends flying from all over the world."

Owned by the Los-Angeles based Lowell Herb Co, the business was one of the first to cash in on hip hemp and counts Miley Cyrus amongst its celebrity backers.

The verdant-looking café, with bright Californian design has been designed to cope with high demand. Air-filtration and ventilation has been fitted to cope with, what is expected to be copious amounts of cannabis smoke generated by guests.

Due to the drug's until-recently illicit nature, the café has realised some guests may need help. For the café they have hired cannabis guides – which Lowell refers to as "budtenders" – to guide visitors' experiences. Whether you are an expert or 'a bit green' to the marijuana experience, the position is aimed to help choose varieties to complement food and guests' tastes.

Drawing from the best of California, the "flower menu" has been compared to a wine list. The cannabis crop on offer will be seasonal and the café supplies much of the restaurant from the Lowell Farms own plantation in Santa Barbara.

The Chef for Los Angeles's first cannabis café is Andrea Drummer. The author of Cannabis Cuisine and former chef for the Ritz Carlton, is the ideal woman for the role.

The first cafe in the the U.S. where cannabis can be legally purchased and consumed! Hope you’ll join us soon 🙏🏾❤️💪🏾. #lowellcafe #cannabiscafe #cannabiscommunity #womenincannabis Posted by Chef Andrea Drummer on Wednesday, 25 September 2019

She says she has designed a menu to compliment the various strains of herb on offer.

Smokey miso glazed pork and spiced mac and cheese will all come with flavour pairings for specific types of weed. This is definitely and excellent place to ease the "munchies".

But with the Lowell being the first of its kind the café has had to think carefully as to the rules in operation at the diner. California's newly legalised cannabis market is closely regulated.

Here's the dos and don'ts of LA's new weed café:

PLEASE DO

Come in if you're over 21 and with valid ID

Smoke inside the restaurant and on the patio

Eat food containing marijuana

Smoke your own – although BYOC attracts a "tokage" fee, similar to corkage charge

Bring your own pipes

Make a reservation, as the smoking café is likely to fill up quickly

PLEASE DON'T

Take unfinished marijuana home. Though the restaurant does provide doggy bags for food

Smoke outside the front entrance

Drink inside – the license only covers the front patio

Smoke too much. Although there is no hard and fast rule on this, the café hires security and the flower hosts will check up on guests to make sure everyone is safe

Order pizza to the café. It's just bad manners