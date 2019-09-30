Courtney Whitaker stays at the renovated Hotel Lutetia, on the Rive Gauche, Paris.

Location

: The Hotel Lutetia sits at a very chic address on Boulevard Raspail in Saint-Germain-de-Pres, in the 6th arrondissement, and is one of the grandest hotels on the Left Bank. It is across the road from the Sevres-Babylone metro station.

Check-in experience: We are warmly welcomed into the stunning marble reception area by Emma, who shows us to our room, while our bags are whisked upstairs by Gregory. The hotel is beautifully scented, immaculate and immediately calming after walking in off the busy street.

The

