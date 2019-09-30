Denise Stephens flies from Tokyo Narita to Melbourne on Qantas QF80.

The plane:

An Airbus A330-300.

Airport experience: There was a queue at check-in but once that was completed, it was only 10 minutes to get through security and immigration to the departure area. Narita has plenty of duty-free and luxury brand shops, but I was more interested in finding the shower rooms after a hot sticky day in Tokyo. Just under $15 buys use of a shower room equipped with towels, toiletries and hairdryer for half an hour, plus a bottle of mineral water, and it's well worth the

