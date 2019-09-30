Eleanor Barker tracks down our national bird on Stewart Island and experiences the magic of snow at sea level.

It was an ungodly hour in Little Glory Cove, on Rakiura and 18 nylon-clad humans were beginning to emerge from our luxury home at sea.

Gathering on the stern of the Fiordland Jewel, we were quiet, warm and waterproof; well-prepared for the possibility of meeting New Zealand's national animal.

After the tender ferried us to the wharf at The Neck, no one spoke. The red glow of our flashlights eased our exploration and sparingly exposed the gorgeous prehistoric forest. The green

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.