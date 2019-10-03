When it comes to port stops, we all know what the rock-star destinations of Venice and Portofino have to offer, but what about the back-up singers? Here are some other port stops that might not be on your radar — but they are worth getting excited about.

ASIA: KOTA KINABALU, MALAYSIA

BEST SUITED TO

: Nature lovers

DON'T MISS

: Mt Kinabalu National Park

SAIL THERE WITH:

The island of Borneo is shared by three countries: Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei, and the city of Kota Kinabalu lies in Malaysian territory to the island's north. From the port it's only 2km into the small city centre which you can explore on foot, but we'd recommend heading for the Unesco World Heritage site of Mt Kinabalu National Park, named for the tallest mountain in Southeast Asia, to check out its diverse plant life and stunning views.

With Seabourn you can also go white-water rafting on the Kiulu River through villages, rice paddies and the jungle; get an insight into traditional living at the Mari Mari Cultural Village; or take in the city's highlights on an introductory tour. These include the Poh Toh Tze Temple, the stunning 10,000-capacity City Mosque, the Tanjung Aru Water Village and the State Museum which showcases treasures such as artefacts and handicrafts made by the island's indigenous tribes. If you're a keen diver, you may be able to organise a quick trip to one of the spectacular dive sites the region is renowned for.

SOUTH AMERICA: TRUJILLO (SALAVERRY), PERU

BEST SUITED TO

: Culture enthusiasts

DON'T MISS

: Chan Chan

SAIL THERE WITH

:

Peru's "capital of culture" — so called because of the writers, gastronomy, dance and Peruvian paso horses it is known for across South America — makes for a delightful port stop during any exploration of this diverse and wildly interesting continent. Dating from ancient times, this riverside city, once home to the prehistoric Moche and Chimu cultures, is rich in history.

Your ship will dock at the port of Salaverry, about 15km from Trujillo. Norwegian offers four excursions, one of which will be irresistible for lovers of the rich colours and unique designs of colonial architecture. You will visit the city's famous Plaza de Armas as well as many beautiful buildings, including several churches and a colonial mansion complete with furnishing and art of the times.

A woman explores Huaca Del Dragon temple, in Trujillo, Peru. Photo / Getty Images

Further afield, NCL's other excursions include visits to Unesco World Heritage site Chan Chan, the world's largest adobe city and the former capital of the Chimu Empire, and Huaca Dragon ("Temple of the Dragon"), one of the world's best preserved Chimu ceremonial centres.

If you want to get out on the water for the day instead of floating on top of it, catch a cab to Huanchaco (near Chan Chan) to the city's northeast for consistent surf, laid-back beach vibes and killer ceviche.

EUROPE: VALLETTA, MALTA

BEST SUITED TO

: History buffs

DON'T MISS

: Fort St Angelo

SAIL THERE WITH

:

If history is your raison d'être then the ancient city of Malta is definitely for you. You can start your exploration, however, in the most modern of ways — via a 20-storey outdoor elevator ride from Valletta's Grand Harbour up to the top of the city's 16th century fortified walls. From there it's possible to easily wander around the limestone streets of this Unesco World Heritage site yourself — even catching the public transport is not too taxing — but if you're worried about maximising your time in port, opt for a shore excursion or book a car and driver in advance.

If you catch the lift up (you'll pay a very small fee), your first stop will be at the pretty Upper Barrakka Gardens, at the highest point of the bastion walls. From here you'll enjoy stunning views of the harbour and the Three Cities (the collective description of the three fortified cities of Birgu, Senglea and Cospicua).

Mdina in the day, Malta. Photo / Getty Images

Some of the other key historic sights in Valletta include Fort St Angelo, which served as a fortress for the Knights of St John from 1530 and was their headquarters in 1565 during the Great Siege of Malta; the well-preserved walled city of Mdina, Malta's former capital, which features examples of both medieval and Baroque architecture; and Mnajdra and Hagar Qim, the country's unique megalithic structures, dating back 6000 years.

World War II buffs should make time to visit the Lascaris War Rooms, a network of underground tunnels and chambers 45m under the Upper Barrakka Gardens that served as the secret headquarters for the Allies in the Mediterranean during the war.

SOUTH AMERICA: PUERTO NATALES, CHILE

BEST SUITED TO

: Adventure-seekers

DON'T MISS

: The Salto Grande waterfall

SAIL THERE WITH

:

The gateway to the Torres de Paine National Park in Chilean Patagonia, Puerto Natales is what port stop dreams are made of for adventurous lovers of the outdoors. If this is you, you should definitely opt for a day tour here so you can maximise your time in the national park, known for its spectacular glaciers, turquoise lakes, craggy mountains and beautiful waterfalls. Hurtigruten offers a nine-hour excursion into the park which takes in the "fairy tale setting" of the Salto Grande (big waterfall) that feeds Pehoe Lake.

Or you can spend your time in port taking in the sights of charming Puerto Natales, including the Milodon Cave, named for the 10,000-year-old prehistoric ground sloth whose remains were discovered there in 1896. The cave today features an exhibit of the indigenous tribes who once inhabited it, as well as interesting information on its geological formations.

If you're travelling under your own steam you'd do well to head up the Dorotea Hill and try to spot the condor that nests there.

ASIA: YANGON, MYANMAR

BEST SUITED TO

: Spiritual souls

DON'T MISS

: Shwedagon Pagoda

SAIL THERE WITH

:

Silversea stops for four full days on all of its cruises that pass through the Myanmar city of Yangon and there are a raft of shore excursion options, some with included overnight stays. Activities range from yoga and meditation to bicycle adventures, cooking classes and traditional puppet shows, with plenty in between.

The Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo / Getty Images

If temples are your vibe, Yangon is the place for you, with dozens of beautiful Buddhist pagodas to explore. The most famous and sacred of these is the enormous gold leaf and jewel-encrusted Shwedagon Pagoda on Singuttara Hill which attracts tens of thousands of pilgrims every year. Thought to be around 2500 years old, the pagoda was built to house eight sacred hairs of Lord Gautama Buddha. With Silversea you can experience this incredibly spiritual place at night and take part in the daily candle lighting ceremony following an hour-long guided walking tour.

Many travel images of Yangon show dozens of hot air balloons hovering in the hazy morning light and you can experience this first-hand with a pre-dawn expedition taking in the temples and pagodas of Bagan. Note that this excursion requires at least two nights away from the ship.

AFRICA: RICHARDS BAY, SOUTH AFRICA

BEST SUITED TO

: Animal lovers

DON'T MISS

: Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park

SAIL THERE WITH

:

A port stop at Richards Bay, reached on Day 5 of an 11-day cruise with Azamara Cruises in and out of Cape Town on South Africa's eastern side, is where you can spend the day in the Zululand region. This is where you'll find the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park, home to the largest white rhino population on Earth, achieved thanks to its strong emphasis on conservation. Azamara offers two shore excursions to this spectacular park, the oldest proclaimed nature reserve in Africa (established in 1895) and where you can see the "Big Five", one of which concentrates on the park and its inhabitants, while the other incorporates nearby Lake St Lucia and its stunning wetlands reserve.

Rhinoceros in Thula Thula game reserve. Photo / Getty Images

There are other options too — you can go further afield to Thula Thula game reserve, once the hunting playground of King Shaka, a mighty Zulu warrior, or opt for a luxury overnight experience at the Phinda game reserve where you'll embark on both an evening and morning safari during your stay.

Or, if seeing Africa's magnificent creatures in their natural habitat sounds a little too close for comfort, you may prefer exploring the Zulu culture instead with a visit to the Shakaland Cultural Village.