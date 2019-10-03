When it comes to port stops, we all know what the rock-star destinations of Venice and Portofino have to offer, but what about the back-up singers? Here are some other port stops that might not be on your radar — but they are worth getting excited about.

ASIA: KOTA KINABALU, MALAYSIA

BEST SUITED TO

: Nature lovers

DON'T MISS

: Mt Kinabalu National Park

SAIL THERE WITH:

Seabourn

The island of Borneo is shared by three countries: Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei, and the city of Kota Kinabalu lies in Malaysian territory to the island's north. From the port it's only 2km

SOUTH AMERICA: TRUJILLO (SALAVERRY), PERU

EUROPE: VALLETTA, MALTA

SOUTH AMERICA: PUERTO NATALES, CHILE

ASIA: YANGON, MYANMAR

AFRICA: RICHARDS BAY, SOUTH AFRICA