Anna Harrison discovers a bit of hands-on history as well as the joy of breakfast in bed.

The best bit of river cruising has to be watching the world go by from the comfort of your own bed. Propped up with pillows, with coffee in one hand and a pastry in the other, there's a slight breeze through the window and the sound of water lapping the ship's hull.

I'd wake up this way every morning if I could. I'm on the new Avalon Envision, a river cruise boat sailing the Danube.

Despite my slow start to the day, I've

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.