Kim Knight ponders the link between sea air and appetite.

You could have bathed a baby in that bowl. A really, really large baby.

In the galley of the cruise ship, there was a bowl of chopped bananas big enough to sink a — well, let's not labour that adage.

Cruise ship dinners are the stuff of legends. Measure your meal in metres and when you're tired of the buffet, check out the specialist dining rooms. Why go to Thomas Keller, Jamie Oliver and Marco Pierre White et al, when their menus will come to you after the lecture on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.