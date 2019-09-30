Deal of the week: Explore the City by the Bay

The Powell-Hyde Cable Car is a much-loved symbol of San Francisco. It's not only a quirky attraction for tourists but a practical mode of transport that travels the famously steep hills of the city. A four-night San Francisco holiday with return airfares from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch is priced from $2039pp, twin-share. Daily breakfasts are included. Book by October 7. Choose from a variety of travel periods in February and March.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz



A hop, skip and short flight to paradise

A seven-night Tahiti holiday, with five nights on Huahine, a night in Papeete either side of your island holiday, return Air Tahiti Nui fares from Auckland and return domestic fares from Papeete to Huahine are priced from $3199pp, twin-share. The Maitai Lapita Village Resort is on the beachfront in Huahine and is built around a natural lake. An extra $299pp will upgrade you from a Garden Bungalow to a Lake Bungalow. On the mainland, you'll stay at Intercontinental Resort Tahiti. Daily breakfasts are included at both resorts. Book by October 11. Various travel periods are available.

Contact: Our Pacific, 0800 500 598 or ourpacific.co.nz/tahitiislands



Enchanted Barcelona

Explore Barcelona, including Montserrat and the Sagrada Familia, on a 21-day Enchanted Princess cruise.

Your flights and the cruise are all-inclusive and priced from $11,563pp. Book by December10 for this 2020 cruise and, if you're a couple, you can save up to $1500.

The itinerary includes Rome, Pompeii and Florence and the ports of Kotor, Athens and Crete — and you'll walk among the white-washed houses on Santorini.

Contact: Pukekohe Travel, 0800 785 386 or pukekohetravel.co.nz



Sydney: see in the New Year

Three nights at the Castlereagh Boutique Hotel and an A-Reserve ticket to an operatic performance at the Sydney Opera House on New Year's Eve are priced from $1749pp, double-share. Choose between a production of Puccini's La Boheme or the Opera Gala, featuring the 60-piece Opera Australia Orchestra. You'll have a great vantage point for the spectacular fireworks displays that light up Sydney Harbour. Tickets are also available for the Opera House Midnight Party. Book by November 26 for your stay between December 29 and January 2.

Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 303 132 or helloworld.co.nz



Advertisement

Tattoo across the Tasman

The Royal Edinburgh Tattoo is a spectacular kaleidoscope of music, dance and entertainment — and there's no need to journey to Scotland; it's just across the Tasman Sea. Two nights' accommodation in Sydney and a Gold Ticket to the event are priced from $529pp, twin-share. Airfares from New Zealand to Sydney can also be arranged.

Stay between October 18 and 20. Book this deal by October 14.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz

My Restaurant Rules judge Judith Tabron and the Trip Notes team on what they love about cruising

Trip Notes: Restauranteur Judith Tabron on life at sea

My Restaurant Rules judge Judith Tabron talks cruising, and why Rome is eternally a good option.



Subscribe to Trip Notes, Herald Travel's new podcast, at iHeartRadio, Apple, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. For more travel inspiration, go to intrepidtravel.com



International deals

A week in Tonga for $340 return

Prices accurate as of 30th September 2019, using historic Skyscanner from the last 12 months. Seats and price depend on availability.