Inspired by the world's waterways we've come up with some on-theme tipples to get you in the cruise mood.

PINA COLADA

Where to drink it

: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Hopefully there'll be no rain to put a dampener on things as you reach the historic Caribbean port city of San Juan but you're bound to enjoy your Pina Colada regardless of the weather. Made with coconut cream or milk, pineapple juice and rum, we heartily recommend enjoying Puerto Rico's national drink with as many paper parasols and novelty swizzle sticks as you can fit in your glass. Salud!

COSMOPOLITAN

Where to drink it

: The Hudson, Manhattan, New York

Cosmopolitan cocktail. Photo / Getty Images

What better to imbibe when in New York, New York than Sex and the City favourite, the Cosmopolitan? Pretty and pink, this glamorous drink made from vodka, triple sec, cranberry and lime juice is the perfect accessory for a cruise stop at one of the most fabulous cities in the world. Channel your inner Carrie and get amongst it.

WHITE RUSSIAN

Where to drink it

: Along the Volga and Svir Rivers, Russia

White Russian. Photo / Getty Images

We're imagining sitting on the top deck, clad in a white ushanka (Russian fur hat) and sipping away decadently at this creamy concoction as the onion dome rooftops of Russia slide by. The Travel Editor's favourite, it's made with vodka, coffee liqueur, milk or cream and ice. Failing that, we'll go for vodka shots.

For breakfast. Na Zdorovie!

SAZERAC

Where to drink it

: The Mississippi, New Orleans

New Orleans Sazerac cocktail. Photo / Getty Images

Created in New Orleans more than 130 years ago, the Sazerac — thought to be America's oldest cocktail — is made with cognac or rye whiskey, absinthe, sugar and Peychaud's Bitters, and is guaranteed to get you moving to some Dixieland jazz. Get fully immersed in the cultural and historic links this divine drop has with The Big Easy and make time for a shore visit to The Sazerac House, a new attraction in a heritage building that pays homage to all things Sazerac.

MOJITO

Where to drink it

: Havana, Cuba

Mojito. Photo / Getty Images

Mojitos are as synonymous with Cuba as cigars and the Buena Vista Social Club, and you'll be imbibing a lot of them if you cruise this part of the world. Made with lime juice, white rum, soda water, mint and sugar, the Mojito was created during the Prohibition era when US bartenders who migrated to Cuba imported America's cocktail culture too. Either indulge on board or go exploring around the streets of Havana and seek out the city's finest Mojitos at legendary bars such as El Floridita or La Bodeguita del Medio.

PISCO SOUR

Where to drink it

: The Peruvian Amazon

Pisco sour. Photo / Getty Images

Lime or lemon juice, egg white, pisco (distilled grape wine), syrup and Angostura bitters come together in perfect harmony to create this South American classic which has different versions in Peru and Chile. A sip on a sour or two will definitely ease the effects of the Peruvian Amazon's subtropical temperatures and get you in a jungle frame of mind. Watch your footing after a few, you don't want to go too overboard — literally — and become piranha fodder.

DARK AND STORMY

Where to drink it:

Anywhere the weather has turned

Dark and Stormy cocktail. Photo / Getty Images

Let's face it, if you're on the water and things are looking dark and stormy, you may as well neck a few of these dark rum and ginger beer delights to get you through while you pray for calmer seas. Bottoms up!