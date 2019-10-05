Cruise ship life is a breeze for the solo traveller, writes Nicola Lamb.

Big cruise ships are temporary villages forming and floating on the water.

You slide on in to join a shapeshifting community that broadly resembles the one you've
left behind. Families, couples, traders, cleaners, cooks and sailors from everywhere, will populate your two-or-three-week sea town.

The usual social rules and norms travel with you. On board is all the wealth disparity, uneven status, power dynamics, social awkwardness, excitement, fun and budding friendships of home. There's enough official supervision from your hosts to create a feeling of safe boundaries.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

That

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.