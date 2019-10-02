Maureen Marriner cruises in the wake of last century's flying boats.

The height of luxury travel in the South Pacific nearly 60 years ago was a trip from Auckland flying Air New Zealand predecessor Teal in one of their Solent flying boats on The Coral Route.

We are on a slower "boat" but with 14 passenger decks the Celebrity Solstice is 12 decks ahead of the Solents and has the size, scope and crew to far surpass the flying boats' silver service.

They took in Suva, Fiji; Apia, then in Western Samoa; the Cook Islands and Tonga before heading across

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.