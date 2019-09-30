We all have our own habits to try and make long-haul flights as comfortable as possible.

Whether it's feet on the seat, airing out your smelly shoes, or trying to dry your clothes, a number of people have taken it too far when on a flight.

And that was the case for one woman who was caught doing something unusual with her tray table.

Posting on the passenger-shaming Instagram account, one user showed an image of a woman who pulled her wig off and placed it into the top of the fastened tray table.

Her locks were seen hanging down the back of the seat in front of her, with other passengers supposedly left disgusted at her lack of hygiene.

The photo was shared on the passenger shaming Instagram group. Photo / Instagram

On the Instagram page, the caption read: "Don't mind me, just combing the airplane for my wig."

Unsurprisingly, many other social media users were equally shocked by the photo.

One said: "I couldn't even figure out what this was at first. Now that's disgusting."

Another added: "Did her pet ferret accidentally get trapped in there."

A third commented: "Hey... she brought a mop to clean the bathroom floors. Very considerate."

However, some came to the defence of the woman, with one saying the only hygiene issue is when the woman puts the extensions back on.

"The only thing that's wrong is the extensions are now dirty from the table. It's more her taking the risk."

The shaming comes just three days after a plane had to be diverted when a customer was stuck on the toilet.

On Wednesday, this dire scenario happened on a United flight from Washington DC to San Francisco.

Midway over the States one traveller went to use the WC and never returned.

On discovery, cabin crew tried to assist the person out of the locked toilet, to no avail.

To the morbid embarrassment of the trapped traveller and general bemusement of the cabin it was announced they would be diverting to the nearest airport for help.

"The passenger was safely removed from the lavatory after landing, and customers have since continued on to their destination on a new aircraft," the airline told USA Today in a statement.

"We are reaching out to all customers onboard and the customer in the lavatory to apologise."