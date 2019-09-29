Two people were killed and at least two more injured on Saturday when a roller coaster carriage left the rails at a popular Mexico City amusement park.

Witnesses at to the La Feria Chapultepec amusement park say they saw the victims fall from the last carriage of the Quimera or "Chimera" rollercoaster.

The park has since been closed to the public with a statement on the website and social media pages.

"This is now in the hands of the Prosecutors' Office who have already opened inquiries for an investigation into what happened, how did it happened, who is responsible and how to proceed moving forward," Miriam Urzua, Mexico's Secretariat for Integral Management and Risk told Reuters.

Advertisement

La Feria said it is the parks' "first priority to provide the support needed to those affected by the incident and their families," and that they were "working together with authorities to conduct the necessary investigations." It also said it would be updating the public with any relevant information from the investigations.

The Mexican national news service Notimex says that those involved in the accident were in the last carriage of the roller coaster, which was derailed after hitting part of the structure.

The Chimera was first built in 1984 as the world's first rollercoaster, designed for the German funfairs the ride – then named "Drier Looping" – passed through a number of hands before being installed at the park in Mexico in 2003. The attraction was renamed Quimera in 2017.