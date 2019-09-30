Our travel writers reveal the moment they fell in love with cruising.

WINSTON ALDWORTH

It was the robot bartender that got me.

Aboard Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas, a pair of automated arms mix cocktails of your choosing. Patrons watch as a mechanical mojitos and droid daiquiris are lined up and swiftly downed. It's utterly ridiculous and I was, inevitably, completely hooked.

Cruising throws you these bizarre moments. And they'll quickly convert you from a sceptic to a fan. Where else are you going to see a sunrise in the middle of the Tasman Sea? I had that one

