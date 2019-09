This delightful hotel oasis is so exclusive it has banned half the world from its rooms.

A hotel has opened on the Spanish island of Mallorca only for women.

Yes. The hotel has placed ban on men.

Som Dona: 'We are women' is the first hotel of it's kind on the island. Photo / Supplied

The Som Dona Hotel on the Manacor coast is a four-star resort, offering chic rooms and communal areas with a beach pool, rooftop terrace and a unique spa suite.

The rooms are offered at the extremely reasonable rate of between €79 and €159 ($137-$275). The only additional requirements are that guests are over 14, and in possession of a pair of X chromosomes.

The hotel is 'specifically designed for women's needs.' Photo / Supplied

The strict "No Men Allowed" policy extends to its 39 rooms. So - in theory - there's no sneaking men back your room. However, many holidaymakers welcome this all-female space of tranquillity.

Due to Spanish anti-discrimination laws, the hotel is required to employ both male and female staff. There is no problem, on the other hand, with the hotel's policy on excluding male guests so this is a true female only retreat.

Double rooms contain single beds, which can be made into doubles on request. Photo / Supplied

Double rooms contain single beds, which can be made into doubles on request, and amenities such as bathrobes and aromatherapy sets.

According to Insider the room welcomes women of all sexual orientations, though it is perfect for girl groups, mother-daughter retreats or just a really relaxed space for female solo travellers.

Som Dona: Women only. Photo / Supplied

Som Dona told the magazine that "every single detail is women-oriented," which makes for a unique guest experience.

The hotel says its red and white decor, dining and even the pool facilities are "specifically designed for women's needs."

The picturesque Mediterranean is in full view from the roof-top Bali beds, but for the more adventurous travellers the Caves of Drach grottoes are a two minute walk from the hotel.

The Caves of Drach grottoes are only a stone's throw away. Photo / Supplied

Since opening in June the hotel says it has seen plenty of happy guests, particular solo female travellers.

A recent survey by Hostel World into the holiday habits of Gen Z showed that three quarters (75 per cent) of young female travellers plan to go or have gone on a holiday by themselves, compared with just two thirds of young men (67 per cent).