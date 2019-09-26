A hotel guest sparked much heat after he wandered to the New Orleans hotel lobby in only his underwear.

The old man was captured chatting to the front desk clerk in his white underwear, with no top, pants or shoes.

Logan Brown shared the outrageous photo to a Facebook group called Travel Gumps 101 after capturing the priceless image.

"I thought people coming in their pyjamas to breakfast was enough, but people never cease to amaze me," Brown wrote.

The old man was caught wearing nothing but his underwear in a New Orleans hotel. Photo / Facebook

He also told The Sun that he had "no idea" what the man was doing.

Members of the Facebook Group have found much humour in the old man's appearance and have tried to explain the situation.

"Maybe he got himself locked out of his room," one group member said.

"At first I thought this was photoshopped," another confessed.

Other group members weren't fussed by the old man's no show of clothing saying: "Come on it's no different than Euros wearing banana hammocks at the pool."

Another, who used to work in a hotel lobby, revealed that this "happens all the time".

Other group members have shared images of filthy hotel rooms as well as guests passed out in hotel corridors.

An air hostess even left her very large sex toy in a hotel room and a public note was made to inform flight crew it had been found.